The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $95.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reissued a sector outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.63.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $83.65. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.06.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

