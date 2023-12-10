The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target Raised to C$84.00

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSG stock opened at C$112.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of C$90.22 and a 52 week high of C$113.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$102.66.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$191.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.28 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 2.7299129 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

