The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.39. The LGL Group shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 9,463 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a market cap of $27.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
