The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.39. The LGL Group shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 9,463 shares changing hands.

The LGL Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a market cap of $27.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

The LGL Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The LGL Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The LGL Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The LGL Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

