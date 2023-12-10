The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2,859.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,359 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

