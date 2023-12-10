The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $340.00.

SWGAY stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

