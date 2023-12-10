The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034,184 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,841 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.11% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $126,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $2,480,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 73.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 944,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,638,000 after acquiring an additional 44,995 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $59.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.19%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.