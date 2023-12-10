Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.22.

Get Timken alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Timken

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 2,606.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Timken by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.