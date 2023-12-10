Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.36.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.9 %

TOL opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average is $77.65. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Toll Brothers by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,339,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Toll Brothers by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Stories

