Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Cut to C$27.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.42.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$19.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 0.63. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.76 and a 1-year high of C$22.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.09.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$85.77 million during the quarter. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.2990453 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 387.50%.

Insider Transactions at Topaz Energy

In related news, Director Brian Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$208,361.00. In related news, Director Brian Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$208,361.00. Also, Senior Officer Marty Staples purchased 2,500 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$53,767.00. Corporate insiders own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

