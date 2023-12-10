Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) Trading Down 0.2%

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.40. 39,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 546,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Toro Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Toro Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Toro in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Toro in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Toro in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the third quarter worth approximately $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products.

