Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $109.79

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$109.79 and traded as high as C$115.71. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$113.60, with a volume of 111,557 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$123.38.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TIH

Toromont Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$109.77. The company has a market cap of C$9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C$0.24. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 22.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.2130178 EPS for the current year.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total transaction of C$69,036.00. In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.77, for a total transaction of C$391,250.93. Also, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total transaction of C$69,036.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,671 shares of company stock worth $1,194,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.