Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Plans Dividend of $0.21

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2071 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TRMLF stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

