TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) & CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Head to Head Review

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

TTEC has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CACI International has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TTEC and CACI International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC $2.44 billion 0.39 $103.24 million $0.86 23.56 CACI International $6.95 billion 1.03 $384.73 million $16.45 19.61

Profitability

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than TTEC. CACI International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares TTEC and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC 1.63% 18.32% 5.16% CACI International 5.49% 13.74% 6.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TTEC and CACI International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TTEC 0 1 1 0 2.50 CACI International 0 0 10 0 3.00

TTEC presently has a consensus target price of $36.20, suggesting a potential upside of 78.68%. CACI International has a consensus target price of $374.09, suggesting a potential upside of 15.95%. Given TTEC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TTEC is more favorable than CACI International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of TTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of CACI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of TTEC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of CACI International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CACI International beats TTEC on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc., a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes. The TTEC Engage segment provides digitally enabled CX managed services; delivers omnichannel customer care, technology support, order fulfillment, customer acquisition, growth, and retention services; and delivers digitally enabled back office and industry specific specialty services, including artificial intelligence (AI) operations, content moderation, and fraud management services. It serves clients in the automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, e-tail/retail, technology, transportation, and travel industries with operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Germany, Greece, India, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as TeleTech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TTEC Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. TTEC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, implements, protects, and manages secure enterprise IT solutions. It also offers software-defined, full-spectrum cyber, electronic warfare, and counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions; and platform integration and modernization and sustainment, as well as system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering. In addition, the company provides enterprise cloud solutions for classified and unclassified networks; and intelligence support that ensures continuous advances in collection, analysis, and dissemination to optimize decision-making. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

