UBS Group Begins Coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
ARI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.33.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -2,333.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 53.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 28,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
