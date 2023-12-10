UBS Group Begins Coverage on Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

