UBS Group Begins Coverage on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

COOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.43.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.50. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $1,346,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,452,917.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $1,346,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,452,917.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,800 shares of company stock worth $4,373,134. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 94.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,614,000 after acquiring an additional 687,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,895,000 after acquiring an additional 676,483 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,207,000 after purchasing an additional 606,312 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

