UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $395.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $498.50.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $304.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.26 and its 200 day moving average is $357.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

