UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rocket Companies by 195.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 66,612 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 153,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 543,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 107,807 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 147.8% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 56,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

