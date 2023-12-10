UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Position Trimmed by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,619,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,570,555 shares during the period. UDR comprises about 2.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 8.69% of UDR worth $1,229,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $913,594,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UDR by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of UDR by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,894,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,394,000 after acquiring an additional 354,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,831,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,726. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is 122.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

