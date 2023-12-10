Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 66.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.64. The company had a trading volume of 753,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,722. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $302.01. The firm has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.72.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
