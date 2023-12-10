Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Reduced by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 74,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $392,000.

Shares of VB traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,899. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.49 and a 200 day moving average of $193.84. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

