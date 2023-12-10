Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $19,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after buying an additional 20,228,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after buying an additional 462,016 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $170.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

