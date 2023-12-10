Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOO stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $422.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,125,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,987. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $423.37. The stock has a market cap of $338.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

