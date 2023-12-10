Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lifted by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Wit LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $228.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $229.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

