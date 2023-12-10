Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCVX

Vaxcyte Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PCVX opened at $56.67 on Thursday. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $367,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,651.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $367,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,651.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $786,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,027,939.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,236 shares of company stock worth $4,562,345. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 433,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 310,478 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.