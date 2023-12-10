Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,530 shares during the period. Ventas makes up about 8.8% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ventas worth $41,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $185,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,197,000 after buying an additional 2,924,324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,202,000 after buying an additional 2,393,146 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,012.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,987,000 after buying an additional 2,372,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3,393.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 998,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,292,000 after buying an additional 970,068 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,676.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 18,018.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.62.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

