Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.00

Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €28.00 ($30.43) and traded as high as €29.65 ($32.23). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €29.21 ($31.75), with a volume of 1,371,232 shares changing hands.
Veolia Environnement Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of €27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.00.
Veolia Environnement Company Profile
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veolia Environnement
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.