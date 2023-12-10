Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCYT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Veracyte by 2,931.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 792,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,429. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $90.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VCYT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on VCYT

Veracyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.