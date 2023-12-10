Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Veritiv Stock Performance

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $169.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.47 and a 200 day moving average of $152.64. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $101.50 and a fifty-two week high of $170.02.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Veritiv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.