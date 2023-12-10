Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Veritiv Stock Performance
Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $169.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.47 and a 200 day moving average of $152.64. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $101.50 and a fifty-two week high of $170.02.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Veritiv
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Veritiv
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.