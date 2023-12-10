Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) Trading Down 0.6%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.77 and last traded at C$10.91. Approximately 18,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 33,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.98.

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of C$419.93 million, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of C$66.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.62471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

