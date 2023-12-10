Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VTGN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Vistagen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $24.71.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,367.31% and a negative return on equity of 188.54%. Equities analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.