Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.89.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VTLE opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $300,906.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,546.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vital Energy news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,546.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vital Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.