Vivaldi Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $294.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $294.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

