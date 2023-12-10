Vivaldi Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 98,447.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,741,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,611,157 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,452,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,724,000 after buying an additional 1,467,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,067,000 after buying an additional 225,412 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,492,944 shares during the period.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

