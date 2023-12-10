Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VOYA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.16. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

