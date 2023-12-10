W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Castellan Group

Castellan Group cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 1.6% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. UBS Group reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $804.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $755.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $732.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $534.01 and a 52-week high of $815.52.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

