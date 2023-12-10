Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.89. 2,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 75,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Wah Fu Education Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.