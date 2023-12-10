Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Purchased by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Zynex worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynex by 1,213.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Zynex in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ:ZYXI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.66. 172,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,228. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. Zynex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $293.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Zynex had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

