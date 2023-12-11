150,000 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,995,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.4% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $415.03. 608,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

