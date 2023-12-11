164,516 Shares in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Bought by Invenio Wealth Partners LLC

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 164,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,000. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,466,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after buying an additional 166,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,871,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,425,000 after buying an additional 287,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,254,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,695,000 after buying an additional 203,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after buying an additional 318,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS IDV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.88. 535,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.