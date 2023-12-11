20,462 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,477. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

