25,000 Shares in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Bought by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima makes up approximately 0.8% of Islet Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.5 %

EDN traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $17.52. 23,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,847. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $794.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $452.01 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Profile

