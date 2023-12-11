3,594 Shares in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Acquired by Hyperion Capital Advisors LP

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in IAC by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in IAC by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in IAC by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IAC by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Price Performance

IAC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 182,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

