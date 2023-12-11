390,725 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 390,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $81,075,000. Honeywell International comprises 2.1% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.4 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.23. The company had a trading volume of 437,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.46 and its 200-day moving average is $192.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $219.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

