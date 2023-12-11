4,062 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Invenio Wealth Partners LLC

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.68. 7,759,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,668,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

