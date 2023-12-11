50,000 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by Intrepid Family Office LLC

Intrepid Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 4.2% of Intrepid Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.31. 1,896,371 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.