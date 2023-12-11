600,000 Shares in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Bought by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Dynex Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DX. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 13.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 338,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 40,698 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at about $8,826,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 12.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.84. 214,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.74 million, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.25. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 7.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

DX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Jonestrading cut their price objective on Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

