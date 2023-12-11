635 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Brandywine Trust Co.

Brandywine Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Mastercard makes up 0.1% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in Mastercard by 821.2% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 56,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,348,000 after buying an additional 50,653 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 49,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 29,661 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.09.

NYSE:MA opened at $411.10 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $396.07 and its 200 day moving average is $394.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $385.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

