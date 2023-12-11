9,225 Shares in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Bought by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGUS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 96,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,127. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $27.26.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

