AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.28

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 35153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DNB Markets upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

